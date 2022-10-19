New winter garden set to open this week bringing the German Christmas Market spirit back to Leeds

The launch, which includes the release of an expanded menu designed to fill the gap left by the absence of the Leeds German market, sees the roof terrace has transformed into a cosy winter haven.

The outdoor space is fully covered and includes fire pits, heat lamps covering the roof top and locally sourced Yorkshire wool blankets.

The afternoon/evening food selection (served 3-8pm) includes a Bratwurst Vegan-Dog, a Currywurst Vegan-Dog and a BBQ Vegan Quarter Pounder.

Green Room in Leeds

Green Room has also introduced a selection of meat-based dishes, including a Bratwurst, Currywurst, Buffalo Chicken Burger and Loaded Cheese and Bacon Fries.

The daytime menu (served 10 am – 3 pm) has also been updated with meat-based versions of some of Green Room’s bestselling dishes.

Green Room will continue to host local DJs, as well as live entertainment throughout the season.

Director Will Habergham said: “I’m confident our regulars will love what we’ve done with the Winter Garden, especially those that have been pining for the return of the beloved Christmas markets. Our terrace has been transformed into a cosy space that’s perfect for enjoying a few steins, a Bratwurst and some great entertainment with friends and colleagues.’’