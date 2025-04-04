New York listed RPM International acquires Leeds-based Star Brands

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RPM International Inc has signed an agreement to acquire the Star Brands Group, which is the UK-based parent company of The Pink Stuff, for its Rust-Oleum subsidiary. Star Brands, which has an office in Leeds, will become part of RPM’s Consumer Group.

In a statement, RPM said: “The transaction will bolster Rust-Oleum’s expanding cleaners business with a fast-growing and disruptive brand known for the high performance of its products and innovative marketing. Best known for its iconic cleaning paste, vibrant branding and signature scent, The Pink Stuff has achieved rapid growth, evolving into one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. household cleaners category, in addition to its growing presence in Europe and other global markets.

"The combined addressable cleaners market in the U.S. and Europe is estimated to be over $12 billion annually, with expected mid-single digit growth in the coming years.”

Mobeus, which has an office in London, acquired Star Brands in July 2019. The business is being acquired by RPM International Inc. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The Pink Stuff generated 2024 net sales of approximately £150 million; terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close late in fourth quarter of 2025 or early in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026. Henrik Pade and Tim North, Co-Managing Directors of Star Brands, along with the senior management team, are expected to stay with the business to ensure continuity and accelerate growth in partnership with Rust-Oleum, the statement said. The business has been sold by equity investor Mobeus, which acquired Star Brands in July 2019. Under Mobeus’s ownership, the brand expanded to 118 countries, with the United States emerging as its largest market, including partnerships with Walmart and Amazon.

Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO, said: “This acquisition aligns with Rust-Oleum’s vision to drive growth through leading consumer brands known for providing effective solutions in attractive end markets. The Pink Stuff will strengthen our presence and scale in multiple sales channels, and, thanks to improvements we have made through our MAP 2025 programme, we are well-positioned to support the brand’s growth globally.

"Additionally, we intend to leverage our Consumer Group’s expertise in category management and innovation to accelerate future growth. I would like to welcome Star Brands and its talented team to RPM."

Mobeus Partner Justin Maltz, who managed the investment with Investment Director Dominic Draysey, said: “This has been a fantastic journey of accelerated expansion. We built a genuine partnership with Henrik and Tim that was able to navigate the many challenges of rapid growth. It included the elements which Mobeus targets in every investment – a great team, international expansion, a transformational acquisition and a clear and aligned mission which we pursued relentlessly. We believe in the ‘Power of Pink’ and look forward to seeing the brand continue its path to global leadership under its experienced and committed new owners.”