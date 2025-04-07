New Yorkshire forum launched to bring together industry leaders in 3D printing

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Yorkshire Additive Manufacturing Forum, which launches this week with an inaugural meeting, will aim to to drive forward the growth of additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing.

Mark Lewis, WYMS CEO, said "it made sense to bring together experts from the region to drive innovation and collaboration in this fast-growing sector.

“The significant improvements in production, speed and the relatively low cost of adopting additive manufacturing technology make it an accessible and valuable entry point into advanced manufacturing.

Mark Lewis, CEO of West Yorkshire Additive Manufacturing Forum.

“The Forum will encourage and support the exploration, understanding, and adoption of additive manufacturing throughout West Yorkshire.

“It will also raise awareness through workshops, technical tasters, and events to introduce and enhance understanding of AM’s potential, and will showcase the latest advances and promote best practice in this key industry.”

Founder members include industry leaders from Leeds Plastic Engineering, Wayland Additive Ltd, the University of Leeds, 3M BIC, Additive X, and the Advanced Machinery Productivity Institute.

Over recent years, WYMS has also established a new industry hub at its headquarters.

The Industry 4.0 Hub was launched in partnership with Calderdale College and the Textile Centre of Excellence, and with funding from the Brighouse Towns Fund.

It aims to enhance apprenticeship provisions by offering hands-on experience with emerging technologies as well as introducing businesses to the advantages of technologies including additive manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced design, machine sensors, robotics, and automation.

WYMS has also run Technical Taster sessions and the Industry 4.0 Champions Programme, which aim to help individuals and businesses understand and benefit from these innovations.

Mr Lewis added: “As a charity dedicated to supporting the engineering and manufacturing sector across the region, we recognise the significant value and opportunities arising from adopting new technologies to enhance performance and productivity.

“The West Yorkshire Additive Manufacturing Forum will help drive the adoption of 3D printing across our region, and I look forward to seeing how it develops.”