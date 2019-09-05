New Yorkshire home for Smiffy’s fancy dress to speed up productivity

A global, family-owned fancy dress business which ships over 26 million items across the world every year, has moved its Yorkshire base to a new city centre site.

Smiffys, which was founded in 1894, has 5,000 products which includes popular characters and brands such as Elvis Presley, Marylin Monroe and Angry Birds, as well as wigs, theatrical make up and accessories.

Many of Smiffys’ new costumes are designed and marketed in Leeds, so the interior layout and style of the new workplace was important to the company.

The new 13,000 sq ft site at London House, Central Park, Leeds, close to the city’s train station, was fitted by York-based workplace designers Ben Johnson Interiors.

The interior now includes workstations for 100 people, a communal eating area, juice bar with zip tap and juicing machine, private areas, event space, a library and breakout zones for meetings.

Around half of the ground floor is used for merchandising and product display and it also houses the boardroom.

Emma Dodsley, from Ben Johnson Interiors, said: “We worked closely with Smiffys to understand exactly what their ideal working environment would be, and we have now delivered a vibrant, bespoke workspace for them which will not only impress and uplift staff and visitors but also speed up operations and improve communications and productivity.”

Dominique Peckett, director of Smiffys, added: “We love our colourful new workplace – not only for its fun appearance, but also because the new layout and efficient use of space makes our work much easier.”