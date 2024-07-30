New Yorkshire Universities chair promises to 'champion region' and drive growth

Professor Dave Petley, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull, said he will “champion the region and its trailblazing collaborations” after it was announced that he would be taking up the role with Yorkshire Universities (YU) on August 1.

YU, which describes its core mission as helping to build a more productive, prosperous, healthier, and sustainable region, is made of 12 higher education institutions including the Universities of Sheffield, York, Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YU is currently participating in a £5m UKRI-funded project linking academics with communities to address climate change, expand enterprise opportunities in the creative industries, and create a new data portal giving the public access to data and information.

Professor Dave Petley is the new chair of Yorkshire Universities

Complementing this innovative project, which is the only one of its kind in England, is the £4m Research England-funded Yorkshire and Humber Policy Engagement and Research Network (Y-PERN), convened by YU, and which is harnessing world-class research within Yorkshire’s universities to help regional leaders, including Mayors, identify new solutions and implement measures to drive greater inclusive growth.

YU also recently published a Statement on International Higher Education as it continues to champion the cultural, social and economic value of international students who bring a £3bn annual net economic benefit to the region.

Professor Petley is recognised as a leading expert in the study and management of landslides and has been an adviser to national governments and international organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his two-year tenure as YU Chair, Professor Petley will be responsible for steering the organisation’s relationships with national and local governments, devolved institutions, business, further education colleges, and public sector partners.

He is a member of the Board of the Hull and East Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Hull Business Engagement Board, and contributes through Universities UK (UUK) and other national bodies to higher education policy and practice.

Professor Petley said that universities in the region succeed when they use their combined voices to champion Yorkshire and work with local communities.

“I am delighted to be taking on this role with YU.

"Universities play a vital civic role – engaging with the wider economy and society – connecting academics and students with communities, and helping businesses innovate, and recruit and retain graduate talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have the infrastructure and the capabilities in Yorkshire to work in partnership with the new Government to help it deliver on its growth ambitions, and to make a success of devolving more power to the region.

"We stand ready to use our unique assets and networks to support these objectives.”

He takes over from Professor Karen Bryan, Vice-Chancellor of York St John University, as YU Chair.

Professor Bryan said: “It has been a privilege to be the Chair of YU, and to witness first-hand how every one of our members acts upon a shared commitment to bolster the economic, social and civic well-being of people and places in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish Professor Petley all the best with his tenure, and look forward to our continued collaboration with YU as we celebrate and harness the strengths of our region’s universities.”

​YU Executive Director Dr Peter O’Brien has hailed Professor Petley’s appointment.

He said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Dave Petley to realise the aims and objectives of our member institutions, which include boosting job creation, and extending and improving opportunities in the region.