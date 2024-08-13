The mutual is establishing a new full-service branch in Pickering, including a team of financial advisers. The branch will include a OneBanx kiosk which enables small businesses and personal customers of any bank that offers open banking to deposit and withdraw cash from their accounts.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive officer at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to announce plans to open a new branch in Pickering, continuing our significant investment into high street branches throughout the North East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

“Banks continue to close branches across the UK at an alarming rate, turning their back on our high streets. Our approach is very different, with customers at the centre of everything we do, we believe it is our responsibility to find new ways to keep face to face financial services in our communities."

Newcastle Building Society has revealed plans for a new branch in the North Yorkshire town of Pickering, bucking the national trend of branch closures. (Photo supplied by Newcastle Building Society)

“Branches help knit their communities together. We want to be there for our customers week in, week out, providing access, support and advice where and when it is needed.”

He added: "The role of a branch extends beyond its physical presence, our colleagues frequently play an active role in supporting local charities, assisting with financial education in schools or helping with initiatives promoting employability."

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “I am thrilled that Newcastle Building Society has now confirmed that it will be opening a branch in Pickering later this year.

