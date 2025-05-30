Newett Homes breaks ground on Elderwick Place

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes, has officially broken ground on Elderwick Place, a brand-new housing development in the historic village of Siddal. The first homes will be available to buy from July 2025, offering an opportunity for buyers to secure a home in a location that offers the best of both worlds, beautiful surroundings and excellent connectivity to nearby towns and cities.

Located on the southern edge of Halifax, Elderwick Place is nestled in the gorgeous Yorkshire countryside. This lively village community offers a welcoming atmosphere and a wide range of amenities, including local shops, cosy pubs, family-friendly restaurants, and well-regarded schools. With easy access to Ogden Water Country Park, the Calderdale Way, nearby parks, and scenic cycling routes, Siddal is a haven for people who love the outdoors.

The development will feature a mix of 35 two and three-bedroom properties, with construction set to begin in July of this year, with a show home set to open later this year, giving prospective buyers an early opportunity to explore the homes firsthand.

Ideal for commuters, Elderwick Place is just minutes from Halifax town centre and train station, with quick and easy links to Leeds and Manchester, making it perfect for family life and professional living. Furthermore, the development boasts benefits for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder, buyers wanting to downsize, or small families looking to settle down in the West Yorkshire area.

Each Newett home is also designed with energy efficiency in mind, promising an EPC rating of A or higher. Solar panels and EV charging points come as standard, helping reduce both running costs and environmental impact.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said: “We’re excited to have broken ground at Elderwick Place, a development that will reflect our ongoing commitment to building high-quality homes in beautiful locations. Siddal is a location with a strong sense of community, and with construction now underway, we expect momentum to grow as buyers look ahead to securing a home in such a well-connected and scenic part of West Yorkshire.”

Andy Clarke, Production Director at Newett Homes, said: “Breaking ground on a new development is always an exciting time, and building communities from the ground up allows us to carefully consider each element to ensure those living in it feel at home.”

