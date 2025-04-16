Nexergy to locate tech hub at the Materials Processing Institute to turn plastic waste into sustainable fuel

Nexergy Holdings PLC is establishing a new technology incubator at the Materials Processing Institute (MPI) at Middlesbrough, marking a major milestone in its mission to convert plastic waste into low-carbon fuels.

The collaboration signals the start of Nexergy’s go-to-market phase, with MPI playing a central role in refining the company’s technology and supporting industrial-scale testing as part of its circular plastics strategy.

By leveraging MPI’s expertise in materials science, process engineering, and large-scale development, Nexergy will advance its innovative thermo-mechanical process, which continuously converts plastic waste into a form of light crude oil. Once refined, this oil provides a sustainable and commercially viable alternative to traditional fossil-based petroleum.

The new incubator site will support its phased expansion by offering a controlled environment to scale-up and de-risk the technology, optimise product quality, and establish operational readiness. It will serve as the first of 16 planned production facilities in the UK that underpin the company’s long-term vision to build a circular economy for plastics.

Terry Walsh (left), CEO of the Materials Processing Institute with Jason Turner, Managing Director of Nexergy

Jason Turner, Managing Director at Nexergy, said: “The Materials Processing Institute offers technical expertise, cutting-edge facilities, and a shared commitment to sustainable innovation. Locating there means we will be able to move efficiently from proof-of-concept to commercial readiness, which is a critical step as we prepare for the rollout of our first full-scale production facility.”

Terry Walsh, CEO of MPI, added: “MPI supports forward-thinking companies that are developing solutions for industrial sustainability. Nexergy’s approach aligns well with our own research priorities and with the region’s focus on green growth. Setting up at our site will mean that they have immediate access to our expertise and facilities to support this programme to develop its sustainable solutions capability.”

Bob James, MPI’s Business Development Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nexergy to our site and to be working together on innovative opportunities to support materials recycling and re-use. This partnership reflects our broader vision to drive forward clean and green technology and industrial decarbonisation across all sectors.”

As work progresses, Nexergy will engage with local stakeholders, industry partners, and policymakers to ensure the project contributes to regional economic development and supports the UK’s wider environmental objectives.