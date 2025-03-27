Next delivers profits of more than £1bn and raises outlook

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high street retail giant, which has 457 stores across the UK, reported pre-tax profits of £1.01bn for the year to January, up 10.1 per cent on a year earlier.

It said trading had been better than expected in the first eight weeks since its year-end, helping it to raise its guidance for 2025-26, pencilling in sales growth of 5 per cent to £5.3bn and profits up 5.4 per cent to £1.07bn.

It had previously forecast full-year sales to rise 3.5 per cent and profits to rise by 3.6 per cent to £1.05bn.

Next has revealed an annual profit haul of more than £1 billion and hiked its outlook for the year ahead despite worries over the impact of Budget measures on consumer confidence. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Shares lifted 6 per cent in early morning trading on Thursday.

Chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson said a strong first half will help offset a tougher end to 2025, with next month’s national insurance hike set to hit jobs and weaken consumer spending.

The group is forecasting sales growth to almost halve to 3.5 per cent in the second half, down from an upwardly revised 6.5 per cent in the first six months.

Lord Wolfson said: “We expect the UK tax rises in April to weaken the UK employment market and negatively impact consumer confidence as the year progresses.”

The group has already said it will have to raise prices by around 1 per cent to offset the impact of Labour’s rise in national insurance contributions (NICs) and the minimum wage hike on its labour costs, with both taking effect in April.

Next said that, across its stores, it saw like-for-like full prices sales fall 1.2 per cent over the year to January 25 and profits fall 3.2 per cent to £204m.

Online profits jumped 8 per cent to £444m thanks to a 4.6 per cent rise in sales.

It said price rises and soaring wage costs will weigh on its store chain earnings over the year ahead, pencilling in profit to fall by around 12 per cent to £180m, with sales expected to fall 2 per cent.

But it is looking to open 10 new stores over 2025-26 in a move that will see it increase its trading space for the first time in more than five years, helping limit overall store sale declines.

The group is also appealing against a decision last year that saw more than 3,500 former and current workers at the group win their equal pay claim after a six-year legal battle.

An employment tribunal ruled that Next failed to demonstrate that the lower basic wage paid to sales consultants compared with warehouse operatives was not the result of sex discrimination.

The case is set to go to court in the early summer.

Next has cautioned if upheld it could be forced to shut shops due to soaring costs, but said on Thursday it remains “very confident of our grounds for appeal”.

“We expect the appeals process to take some time to conclude and therefore we do not expect a final resolution to be reached for at least a year, if not much longer,” it added.

