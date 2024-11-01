Nexus expands into Leeds business hub

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus has unveiled a brand new business hub in the heart of Leeds.

Nexus, which created the industry-leading vehicle and plant hire platform Iris®, has launched the new space to support the company’s rapid business-wide growth. This expansion includes the recent appointments of a new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, as well as the successful launch of an ambitious rebrand. The new hub is specifically designed to house the growing technology team, reflecting the company’s tech-first approach and ongoing commitment to innovation.

The new hub, based in West Village on Wellington Street and just a short walk from Leeds’ train station, will provide the team with a state-of-the-art environment with access to high quality technology and collaboration opportunities. It also solidifies Nexus’ reputation as a leader in the vehicle rental industry, enhancing its capability to deliver innovative, data-driven services to its customers.

West Village was developed by Bruntwood SciTech, the country’s leading developer of city-wide innovation ecosystems. The location has recently undergone a £20m redevelopment, with the aim of being a hotspot for knowledge-based businesses. It was the ideal location for Nexus, which has a keen focus on employee wellbeing and a commitment to strengthen the business’ ESG credentials.

Hayley Berry, Chief People Officer at Nexus, commented: “Nexus is already leading the industry with our technology, and the new hub underscores our commitment to investing in and developing our people. This additional location places us in the centre of Leeds’ thriving tech community, whilst still supporting our customers and partners nationwide.”