Nexus hits new high on rental

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus has announced a record number of vehicles on rent during December 2024, continuing its period of sustained growth. The business had a staggering 28,293 vehicles out on the road at a single time, which represented a 28% increase on the 22,150 vehicles reported at the same time in 2023.

The record-breaking achievement caps off an exceptional year of growth for Nexus, driven by an extensive rebrand, multiple tech-led award wins and high levels of investment in its vehicle rental management software, Iris®.

In addition to the record-breaking rental figures, Nexus continues to lead the charge in sustainable motability. The business has expanded its electric vehicle offerings in 2024, meaning it has access to the largest range of EV's in the UK. Looking into 2025, Nexus is looking to continue development in its Iris software, build on its EV, HGV and plant hire offering and ensuring the tech led goal and people remain the priority to support client and supplier networks.

Stuart Miles, chief revenue officer at Nexus, commented: “To reach this record milestone so soon after our rebrand is fantastic. It is a testament to the hard work of our team, the trust of our suppliers and customers, and the market-leading technology that powers the business. It really highlights the importance of flexible rental solutions nowadays, especially at a time when businesses are focusing on efficiency and sustainability.”

