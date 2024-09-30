Nexus Rental bolsters leadership team with dual c-suite appointment

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus has announced the appointments of Gerry McCaig as Chief Operating Officer and Stuart Miles as Chief Revenue Officer. McCaig and Miles will be working alongside the rest of the board to further develop the proposition, products and drive the next level of growth in the business.

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Gerry will lead the way in delivering scalable growth and developments into new markets, alongside current product and service enhancement. He previously held head of operations and chief operating officer roles at British Gas Energy and JLA respectively.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Stuart will embed innovative customer central solutions, whilst seeking new initiatives to help drive sustainable top line growth. He also previously spent two decades in commercial lead roles within the vehicle and rental sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nexus is already known as the UK’s leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution, with Gerry and Stuart set to take the business to the next level, driving innovation and strategic development across new and established markets. They will also be looking to shape the company’s brand awareness, growth, and overall proposition.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his appointment, Gerry said: “I am delighted to have joined a great team at Nexus. A one-of-a-kind business, delivering world class service, paired with market-leading technology. Having managed fleets, I understand the benefit of having a true partner and I can see the real difference Nexus makes in the marketplace.”

Stuart added: “Rental plays a crucial role in supporting our clients’ mobility needs, and the innovative technology Nexus provides to make this a seamless transaction is second to none. The ambition and culture of the business is exciting, and we’re well placed to grow and help our clients do the same.”