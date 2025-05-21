Nexus Rental celebrates 25 years of innovation and growth

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus Rental is proudly marking its 25th anniversary with its ‘Nexus 25’ campaign and two-weeks of team celebrations.

Over the past 25 years, Nexus has evolved from a traditional rental service into a technology driven industry leader. With a network of over 300 supply partners, 550,000+ vehicles, 2,000 vehicle branches and 24/7 rental booking and support, Nexus has consistently provided unparallelled service to businesses across the UK.

The last year has been particularly important for Nexus, with the business undertaking a comprehensive rebrand project, including a refreshed look and new ‘Never Stop’ ethos. The investment and messaging underscores Nexus’ continued investment in technology-led innovation, built to meet and support the ever-evolving needs of the rental supply industry.

Alongside the above, the business also received several award wins, including ‘Transport Tech Company of the Year’ at the UK Business Tech Awards, ‘Santander Technology Business of the Year’ at the Growing Business Awards, and more recently a ‘BVCA Vision’ award which celebrates the best teams of 2024 backed by private capital. The company was also named in the Top 100 of the Northern Tech Awards.

In Nexus’ 25th year, the business is poised to support the rental industry even further thanks to technology led innovation, integrating advanced AI and data analytics into its market leading Iris® platform, and exploring expansion into new markets. The business is also looking to expand its electric vehicle offering in line with sustainability commitments.

Scott Haddow, CEOat Nexus, commented: “Nexus has had an amazing journey so far, having grown every single year for the last 25. There are not many companies in the world that can say that, let alone in Yorkshire! We are very conscious of our opportunity to serve and deliver value for our suppliers and customers, but equally, we act with integrity and honesty, establishing trust and confidence with our network.”

“We are unique in what we do as a digital business in an analogue sector that is constantly innovating. This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a launchpad for even greater success in the years ahead.”

The anniversary celebrations took place over an extended two-week period, bringing together all members of staff within the business, featuring exclusive content from longstanding team members, a host of catered events and other internal activities.