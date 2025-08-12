Nexus Rental celebrates triple shortlisting at prestigious national awards

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus Rental has been shortlisted for three major accolades, reinforcing the brands position as a trailblazer in its sector. The trio of shortlists come after the business previously won the BVCA Vision 2025 award and was highly commended at the Great British Fleet Awards.

The business has been named as finalists in the upcoming Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards, and the UK Business Tech Awards. These shortlists recognise Nexus’ continued commitment to leading the industry in technology and talent development.

Additional to these awards and accolades, Nexus recently reported an incredibly strong financial year and celebrated its 25th anniversary. Over the past 12 months, the business has focused largely on tech development for its Iris®platform, and bringing onboard a host of new staff members to support its ongoing growth. Today, Nexus is the leading player in the vehicle and plant hire industry, with its Iris® technology providing users with over 550k vehicles, 100k plant vehicles and 50k HGVs from over 300+ UK suppliers.

Scott Haddow, chief executive officer at Nexus, said; “To be recognised among the most-forward thinking organisations in the UK is a true honour, especially in a year that saw a record number of entries across the various awards. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition reflects the creativity, dedication and hard work of our entire team. We’re proud to stand alongside other outstanding businesses driving meaningful change, and we look forward to celebrating innovation at its best later this year.”

“To be shortlisted for a further three awards, especially after various wins earlier in the year, is a testament to the hard work of the team. Looking towards the future, we have some very exciting plans in the pipeline that we cannot wait to share. However, for now, we remain committed to driving innovation and continuing to lead the way in fleet rental technology.”