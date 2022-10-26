The insurer launched the fund two years ago to help frontline charities.

Appointed representative for NFU Mutual in Beverley and Holderness, Robert Beaty, said: "We’re extremely proud to have nominated Real Aid and Abbie’s Fund for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they both make to our community.”

Real Aid has been running a food bank for 12 years and assisting families with emergency furniture aid since 2007.

Robert Beaty, Senior Agent at NFU Mutual Beverley and Holderness, Lindsay Killick from Real Aid, Chloe McKinley, Prospecting and Marketing Coordinator from NFU Mutual Beverley and Holderness and Hayley Broughton, Agent and Group Secretary from NFU Mutual Beverley and Holderness.

They have recently seen demand grow, and expect this trend to increase in the coming months.