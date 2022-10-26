NFU Mutual give support to Real Aid and Abbie's Fund charities
NFU Mutual Agents and staff at the Beverley and Holderness agency recently nominated local charities Real Aid and Abbie’s Fund to each receive a donation of £3189.50 from the firm’s national £1.92m ‘Agency Giving Fund’.
The insurer launched the fund two years ago to help frontline charities.
Appointed representative for NFU Mutual in Beverley and Holderness, Robert Beaty, said: "We’re extremely proud to have nominated Real Aid and Abbie’s Fund for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they both make to our community.”
Real Aid has been running a food bank for 12 years and assisting families with emergency furniture aid since 2007.
Most Popular
They have recently seen demand grow, and expect this trend to increase in the coming months.
Abbie’s Fund provides support for local families who suffer the loss of a child, or other family bereavements.