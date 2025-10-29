NG Bailey takes new Yorkshire facility to support work on £4bn gigafactory

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In one of West Yorkshire’s largest logistic leasing deals of this year, NG Bailey has let an over 10,000 square meter site at Shawcross Business Park, near Dewsbury.

NG Bailey said the new warehouse will support its production capacity for Tata Group’s £4bn Gigafactory project, for which it is delivering manufacturing, engineering and production services.

Located in Summerset, the Tata project has been hailed as the UK’s largest battery manufacturing facility.

Tata Group previously said the site would have capacity to produce 40GW of cells annually, with the firm’s new battery subsidiary, Agratas, announcing that it had laid steel foundations for the factory in July this year.

The gigafactory is set to provide almost half of the battery production needed for the UK by 2030.

Announcing the factory in 2023, Mr N Chandrasekaran, chairman at Tata Sons, said the factory would bring “state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility.”

Then Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said at the time of the announcement: “We can be incredibly proud that Britain has been chosen as home to Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, securing our place as one of the most attractive places to build electric vehicles.”

The new warehouse site was let to NG Bailey by Crossbay, the urban logistics segment of pan-European real estate investment manager, MARK Capital Management.

The firm announced today that it had now let Shawcross 115, a 10,700 square metre refurbished last-mile warehouse to NG Bailey. Crossbay acquired the last-mile warehouse when it was vacant, before completing a full refurbishment.

Devan du Plooy, head of UK, Crossbay, said: “This agreement represents the strength of demand for high-quality last mile assets that are strategically located, sustainable, and designed to meet the requirements of a very wide range of occupiers.

“Furthermore, it demonstrates the Crossbay team's market-leading ability to source off market opportunities and undertake significant asset repositioning, in order to maximise value for our investors.”