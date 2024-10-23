NG Bailey: Yorkshire firm appointed on plan to build UK's largest gigafactory
With delivery led by Sir Robert McAlpine, NG Bailey will provide a full range of mechanical, electrical and plumbing services (MEP) for the new battery-cell manufacturing facility, which is set to be the UK’s largest gigafactory when work completes.
The building will be based on a brownfield site near Bridgewater, Somerset and is set to cover an area of 244,710m2.
Initially producing batteries for Jaguar Land Rover electric cars from 2026, by the early 2030s it is estimated that the gigafactory will produce nearly half of the car batteries the UK automotive sector needs.
Jonathan Stockton, CEO at NG Bailey, said: “One of our goals as a business is to play a key role in supporting the transition to a lower carbon future, so we are delighted to be having such a vital role in this important project, which will have a significant impact on the UK’s ambitions for the decarbonisation of the economy.
“Our talented team have a long track record in delivering projects of this scale, including as the principal contractor on UKBIC, and we are looking forward to using our market leading expertise and innovative use of offsite manufacturing to develop a wide range of bespoke solutions which will support the gigafactory in its next phase of development."
