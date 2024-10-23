NG Bailey: Yorkshire firm appointed on plan to build UK's largest gigafactory

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With delivery led by Sir Robert McAlpine, NG Bailey will provide a full range of mechanical, electrical and plumbing services (MEP) for the new battery-cell manufacturing facility, which is set to be the UK’s largest gigafactory when work completes.

The building will be based on a brownfield site near Bridgewater, Somerset and is set to cover an area of 244,710m2.

Initially producing batteries for Jaguar Land Rover electric cars from 2026, by the early 2030s it is estimated that the gigafactory will produce nearly half of the car batteries the UK automotive sector needs.

Sheffield-based NG Bailey has been named as one of two MEP partners for the delivery of the new multi-billion-pound Agratas gigafactory in Somerset.

Jonathan Stockton, CEO at NG Bailey, said: “One of our goals as a business is to play a key role in supporting the transition to a lower carbon future, so we are delighted to be having such a vital role in this important project, which will have a significant impact on the UK’s ambitions for the decarbonisation of the economy.