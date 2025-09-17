NHS Supply Chain signs largest Wakefield city centre office deal in over a decade

NHS Supply Chain has completed on a deal at Gradient Mill at Tileyard North, Wakefield – the largest office deal in the city for over a decade.

NHS Supply Chain, which supplies healthcare products to the NHS, are relocating from offices in Normanton & Carrwood Park, to Gradient Mill, where it will occupy the first to fourth floors, totalling 28,460 sq. ft.

The deal was made possible by strategic property and construction advisors Fox Lloyd Jones alongside joint agents CBRE, who acted on behalf of the landlord, City & Provincial Properties. JLL acted on behalf of the tenant, NHS Supply Chain.

Gradient Mill is the first Grade A office new build in the city centre for over a decade, and is the sixth of seven buildings to be completed at Tileyard North, offering floor space ranging between 2,600 sq. ft to 39,000 sq. ft.

Tileyard North

Following a highly competitive search across the South Leeds and the Wakefield market, NHS Supply Chain selected Gradient Mill for its sustainability credentials, community offer and Grade A specification, allowing it to enhance the support it provides to the NHS.

The deal marks the largest commercial office letting in Wakefield city centre in over a decade, highlighting the quality and appeal of Gradient Mill, whilst reinforcing the city’s emergence as a hub for businesses.

Harry Finney, associate director at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “We are extremely proud to have played a role in bringing NHS Supply Chain to Gradient Mill – a significant deal for the regional office market. Gradient Mill, as part of the Tileyard North development, offers a unique and high-quality workspace for occupiers seeking a sustainable and community-focused environment. This milestone reflects the continued demand for best-in-class, sustainable office space in key regional locations.”

Nick Gibby, Associate Director from property consultancy firm JLL, acted on behalf of NHS Supply Chain, said: “It’s fantastic to help our client relocate, especially to somewhere as prominent as Gradient Mill. It’s great to see NHS Supply Chain taking up residence in the first Grade A new build in the city centre for over a decade.”

Louisa Brooks, asset manager at City & Provincial Properties said: “Welcoming NHS Supply Chain to Gradient Mill is a proud moment for everyone involved in the Tileyard North project. Gradient Mill offers a modern, spacious working environment that reflects the needs of today's leading organisations. I’m excited to see NHS Supply Chain thrive in their new home.