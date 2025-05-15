Nic Pouches unveils UK-wide loyalty scheme to reward smokeless nicotine users

Nic Pouches, the rapidly expanding UK-based retailer of smokeless nicotine products, has rolled out a nationwide loyalty programme that lets adult customers earn points on every order, redeem them for money-off vouchers and unlock exclusive perks an incentive the firm says will cushion rising costs and build repeat business across its online store.

Under the new system, customers immediately receive 100 points upon signing up and subsequently earn points each time they complete a transaction through the website. The loyalty scheme contains three membership tiers, offering incremental rewards based on accumulated points. The entry-level "Blue" membership provides a 2% credit return in points for every order. Customers progressing to the "Silver" tier at 300 points earn a 4% return, while "Gold" members, achieving 1200 points, will benefit from an 8% credit.

A Nic Pouches spokesperson explained: “Our Nic Pouches Loyalty Points Reward System ensures every purchase gets you closer to something extra. Rack up points as you shop and turn them into exclusive deals, discounts, and perks. It’s our way of giving back to the ones who keep us going.”

Nicotine pouches have grown in popularity as a tobacco-free alternative, consisting of food-grade sweeteners, nicotine, flavourings, and plant-based fibres. Unlike traditional methods of consumption, the pouches release nicotine gradually when placed between the gum and lip, creating a discrete and mess-free experience.

Nic Pouches has built a reputation in the market by offering a wide selection of nicotine pouch products from reputable brands such as VELO, Zyn, Nordic Spirit, Pablo and Killa. The company's selection includes popular flavours like menthol, liquorice, coffee, and various fruity blends.

According to the company, they are committed to providing high-quality products backed by rigorous quality control standards, ensuring nicotine levels are consistent while avoiding the harmful effects associated with smoking. Additionally, its online platform is designed around an accessible browsing and shopping experience, and dedicated customer service ensures queries are addressed promptly and effectively.

Reflecting on Nic Pouches' overall commitment to customer service, the spokesperson added: “Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do. We strive to provide an exceptional shopping experience from start to finish. Our user-friendly website makes it easy to browse, select, and purchase your favourite nicotine pouches. Plus, our dedicated customer service team is always ready to assist you with any questions or concerns you may have.”