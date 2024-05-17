Nick Barley, who grew up in York, has recently completed a 14-year tenure as Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, one of the world’s biggest and best-respected literary festivals.

Mr Barley’s appointment is the latest step forward for the new Poetry Centre, which is the brainchild of Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and due to open by early 2028.

It is intended the centre will be a national hub promoting poetry, literacy, oracy and learning for people from all cultures and backgrounds.

Nick Barley will be the first director of the National Poetry Centre. Picture: Duncan McGlynn

Mr Armitage said: “The NPC is my flagship Laureate initiative, a groundbreaking home and headquarters for one of our nation’s proudest, oldest and most democratic of art forms. We want to share the benefits of poetry - which is language at its keenest – across all ages, social groups and cultures. With his keen understanding of the value of poetry and literature in all its forms, Nick Barley seems tailor-made for the role.”

NPC chair Ruth Pitt said: “We are thrilled that Nick will be joining us to turn Simon’s incredible vision into reality.”

Mr Barley added: “I was born and raised in Yorkshire and I’m thrilled to be returning home to lead in the delivery of this genuinely ground-breaking project, which builds on four years of inspiring preparatory work by Simon and the trustees. Leeds is one of the most vibrant and culturally ambitious cities in the UK right now: it’s the perfect location geographically for an HQ and Yorkshire already enjoys a vibrant poetry scene. I’m honoured to have the opportunity to work with writers and readers – to create a nationally significant building that Leeds will be proud of, and to bring poetry alive for people across the UK.”

Partners on the new centre include Arts Council England, the University of Leeds, Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

In April, it was confirmed that £5m of Government funding would be provided to help change the currently disused Trinity St David’s Church on Woodhouse Lane, which was formerly the home of Halo nightclub, into the new centre.