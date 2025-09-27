Nick Clegg reveals major reason he won't be the next US ambassador

Nick Clegg has dismissed any idea of becoming the next US ambassador - with the former Deputy Prime Minister saying he would be unwelcome at the White House after banning Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Nick has published a new book called How To Save The Internet reflecting on his time as a senior Facebook executive and calling for a US-led tech deal between global democracies to protect the online sphere.

The former Sheffield Hallam MP recently revealed previous US ambassador Peter Mandelson had sought his advice on the US tech sector prior to Mr Trump's UK state visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when asked about the possibility of replacing Lord Mandelson in the currently-vacant post given his previous senior experience in both British Government and Silicon Valley, he told The Yorkshire Post he would not make an appropriate replacement.

CEO and co-founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg poses next to Facebook head of global policy communications and former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg (L) prior to a meeting with French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 10, 2019. (Photo by Yoan VALAT / EPA POOL / AFP)

"I’m not sure I’m the best person to act as a broker with the Trump administration because I was the decision maker who suspended him,” he said. "I’m not sure I would be the most popular name in The White House.”

His book describes how Mr Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram following comments he made on social media around the January 6 insurrection in 2021 in which the Capitol building was stormed by Trump supporters following Joe Biden’s election victory

After Mr Trump posted that “these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long”, Sir Nick writes that Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg “made clear that the decision would be mine” on what to do with the sitting President’s social media accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He writes: “We suspended President Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely. The reaction to the decision showed the delicate balance private companies like Facebook were being asked to strike. Some said Facebook should have banned Trump long ago, and that the violence on the Capitol was itself a product of social media; others that it was an unacceptable display of unaccountable corporate power over political speech.”

The ban was downgraded to a two-year suspension after being review by Facebook’s Oversight Board and Mr Trump’s accounts were restored in 2023.

Earlier this year, Sir Nick left his role as Meta’s president for global affairs. He was replaced by his deputy Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican whose promotion was widely reported as an attempt by Meta to rebuild relations with the returning Trump administration.

Sir Nick believes a global deal between major democracies to retain an open internet as states like Russia and China increasingly control what their citizens can access is unlikely under President Trump but said it is “much more likely” in the medium-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He downplayed the idea he could be involved in any future attempt to broker such an agreement.

"I didn’t write [the book] as a job description at all. I remain very interested in these things and am always keen to help where I can. But it wasn’t that so much, I wrote the book because I feel people aren’t nearly focused on this threat of the growing fragmentation and splintering of the internet. It is a real boiling frog dilemma; it is happening constantly but imperceptibly and I worry that we will wake up one day and go, ‘There’s no longer a global internet and we should have done more to safeguard it’.”

Sir Nick has now relocated back to the UK and says one subject he is keen to work on is keeping top tech talent and companies in Europe rather than them moving to the States.

"I find it very frustrating that we are so great in Europe at coming up with good ideas and so bad at learning how to scale up those ideas. That’s an area I would like to become more active in.”