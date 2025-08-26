'No landlord exodus' in Yorkshire over legislation fears as rental supply increases

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysis from leading London lettings and estate agent, Benham and Reeves, found that the number of available rental listings in West Yorkshire is 73 per cent higher this month compared to September 2024, when the Bill was introduced.

The percentage increase puts West Yorkshire second in the country for the highest overall increase in that time, behind only Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire has recorded a 32 per cent increase, East Riding 22 per cent and North Yorkshire four per cent.

Rental supply is increasing in Yorkshire and nationally. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Nationally there are 23.5 per cent more rental properties available across England.

The Renters’ Rights Bill is now in the final stages before Royal Assent and will deliver sweeping reforms to the private rented sector, including the abolition of Section 21 evictions, the move to periodic tenancies, and the introduction of a Decent Homes Standard.

Director of Benham and Reeves Marc von Grundherr said: “While the Renters’ Rights Bill has created understandable uncertainty among landlords, particularly around the removal of Section 21, the notion of an imminent collapse in rental stock levels has simply not materialised and it’s clear that, so far, there has been no landlord exodus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In fact, supply has increased in almost all areas of the country since the Bill was introduced, which is welcome news for tenants who have faced unprecedented competition for homes in recent years.