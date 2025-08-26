'No landlord exodus' in Yorkshire over legislation fears as rental supply increases

Fears of a mass landlord exodus ahead of the Renters’ Rights Bill have yet to materialise with the number of available rental properties across Yorkshire and England rising sharply since last year, new research has found.
By Chris Burn
Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST

Analysis from leading London lettings and estate agent, Benham and Reeves, found that the number of available rental listings in West Yorkshire is 73 per cent higher this month compared to September 2024, when the Bill was introduced.

The percentage increase puts West Yorkshire second in the country for the highest overall increase in that time, behind only Bristol.

South Yorkshire has recorded a 32 per cent increase, East Riding 22 per cent and North Yorkshire four per cent.

Rental supply is increasing in Yorkshire and nationally. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wireplaceholder image
Rental supply is increasing in Yorkshire and nationally. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Nationally there are 23.5 per cent more rental properties available across England.

The Renters’ Rights Bill is now in the final stages before Royal Assent and will deliver sweeping reforms to the private rented sector, including the abolition of Section 21 evictions, the move to periodic tenancies, and the introduction of a Decent Homes Standard.

Director of Benham and Reeves Marc von Grundherr said: “While the Renters’ Rights Bill has created understandable uncertainty among landlords, particularly around the removal of Section 21, the notion of an imminent collapse in rental stock levels has simply not materialised and it’s clear that, so far, there has been no landlord exodus.

“In fact, supply has increased in almost all areas of the country since the Bill was introduced, which is welcome news for tenants who have faced unprecedented competition for homes in recent years.

"The true test will come in the months after implementation, once landlords have had time to fully digest the legislation and decide whether they wish to remain in the market."

