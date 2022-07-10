Hosted in partnership with Amsource, a specialist recruitment consultancy focused on the tech sector, and Ward Hadaway, a law firm with offices in Leeds, the Leeds Digital Festival awards celebrate the region’s brightest tech start-ups and large businesses.

Andrew Maeer, founder and CEO, Amsource, said: “We’re delighted to announce that entries for this year’s Leeds Digital Festival Awards are officially open and are looking forward to recognising the innovation and skills among our regional business tech community.”

Bill Goodwin, head of IP/IT at Ward Hadaway Leeds, said: “Ward Hadaway works with a wide range of SMEs in the regional technology space, supporting them on all kinds of business-related legal issues. We’ve experienced first-hand the great skills, ambition and commercial acumen the region’s digital businesses have and the awards celebrate these achievements and more."

Mr Goodwin added: “It’s wonderful that all of this ingenuity and talent is homegrown, right here in Yorkshire.”

The judging panel consists of Eve Roodhouse, who leads on culture and economic development at Leeds City Council, Anna Sutton, founder of The Data Shed, Sarah Hex, head of deal origination for Mercia Asset Management PLC and Alina Cameron who works for Tech Nation to support Yorkshire’s fast growing technology firms.

The deadline for entry is Monday, August 18 at midnight. Entries are free and businesses can enter multiple categories.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 29th September at Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds City Centre and is also free to attend.

