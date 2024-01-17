North Brewing Co: Popular Leeds craft brewery confirms it has appointed administrators due to 'cost of living crisis'
A London law firm filed a Notice of Intent in relation to North Brewing Ltd, North Brewing Management and the North Brewing Leisure Ltd taprooms on January 15.
Although the brewery in Meanwood, north Leeds, and associated North Bar venues are unaffected and still trading, investment is being sought for the business.
North Brewing’s founder Christian Townsley confirmed to The Grocer magazine that the filings had been made.
He said that the team were working with ‘advisors’ to secure additional investment to bring security for the company. A further update will be issued later this week.
Mr Townsley also told The Grocer that the cost of living crisis, interest rate rises, material cost increases, Brexit and Covid were all factors that had created a need for more funding.
North moved into the new brewery and taproom at Springwell Works, an old leather tannery, in 2020. The production side was set up in 2015, with the first North Bar venue opening in 1997 under the ownership of Mr Townsley and business partner John Gyngell. There are sites in Chapel Allerton, Oakwood, Meanwood, Harrogate and Otley as well as in Leeds city centre. Springwell now hosts regular festivals, events and brewery tours.