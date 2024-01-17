One of Leeds’ best-known breweries has appointed administrators, its owners have confirmed.

A London law firm filed a Notice of Intent in relation to North Brewing Ltd, North Brewing Management and the North Brewing Leisure Ltd taprooms on January 15.

Although the brewery in Meanwood, north Leeds, and associated North Bar venues are unaffected and still trading, investment is being sought for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Brewing’s founder Christian Townsley confirmed to The Grocer magazine that the filings had been made.

North Brewing Co headquarters at Springwell Works

He said that the team were working with ‘advisors’ to secure additional investment to bring security for the company. A further update will be issued later this week.

Mr Townsley also told The Grocer that the cost of living crisis, interest rate rises, material cost increases, Brexit and Covid were all factors that had created a need for more funding.