North East and North Yorkshire estate agents react to £39bn affordable housing pledge

Estate agents in the North East and North Yorkshire have welcomed the government’s landmark £39bn commitment to affordable housing, but warned that delivery on the ground will be the true test of success.

In today’s Spending Review, Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled the biggest investment in social and affordable housing in nearly 50 years, with the aim of delivering 1.5 million homes across a ten-year programme.

The funding will be distributed to local authorities, housing associations and private developers to increase supply and address the chronic imbalance between demand and availability.

For estate agents working across the region’s housing market, the announcement brings cautious optimism.

Carvers, an independent agency with offices in Darlington, Northallerton, Richmond and Newton Aycliffe, said the plan must result in homes where they are needed most - and not be held up by red tape or poor infrastructure planning.

James Carver, Director at Carvers, said: “Across the North East and North Yorkshire, we’re seeing huge demand and limited stock – particularly in places like Darlington, Newton Aycliffe, Richmond and beyond.

“As estate agents covering the region, we welcome the government’s commitment to affordable housing, but delivery is everything. These homes need to be built where they’re actually needed, backed by proper infrastructure and support for local services.”

In recent years, housing demand in towns such as Thirsk, Bedale and Boroughbridge has also grown, fuelled by strong commuter links and a shortage of suitable first-time buyer properties. Agents warn that unless new developments are well located and swiftly approved, the North risks missing out on the full benefits of the scheme.