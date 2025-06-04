North Face and Cartier: Brands report hackers have stolen customer data
Both brands have reported that data such as customer names and email addresses has been accessed, although financial information has not been affected.
Outdoor clothing brand North Face said it suffered a “small-scale” attack on its website in April, after discovering “unusual activity”.
The US business said it was the victim of a “credential stuffing attack”, where account authentication information has been stolen from another source, such as through breaches of other websites. It said it believes that the cyber attackers have gained access to email address and password information.
North Face said the hackers have then been able to access some customers accounts and reveal information such as products purchased on its website, shipping addresses, preferences, dates of birth and telephone numbers.
It stressed that payment card information has not been compromised in the attack.
Cartier told customers that “an unauthorised party gained temporary access to our system and obtained limited information”. The company said it has “contained” the issue and informed relevant authorities.
