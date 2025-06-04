North Face and Cartier: Brands report hackers have stolen customer data

North Face and Cartier have become the latest brands to report that hackers have stolen customer data in cyber attacks.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 14:10 BST

Both brands have reported that data such as customer names and email addresses has been accessed, although financial information has not been affected.

Outdoor clothing brand North Face said it suffered a “small-scale” attack on its website in April, after discovering “unusual activity”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The US business said it was the victim of a “credential stuffing attack”, where account authentication information has been stolen from another source, such as through breaches of other websites. It said it believes that the cyber attackers have gained access to email address and password information.

North Face and Cartier have become the latest brands to report that hackers have stolen customer data in cyber attacks. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)North Face and Cartier have become the latest brands to report that hackers have stolen customer data in cyber attacks. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)
North Face and Cartier have become the latest brands to report that hackers have stolen customer data in cyber attacks. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

North Face said the hackers have then been able to access some customers accounts and reveal information such as products purchased on its website, shipping addresses, preferences, dates of birth and telephone numbers.

It stressed that payment card information has not been compromised in the attack.

Cartier told customers that “an unauthorised party gained temporary access to our system and obtained limited information”. The company said it has “contained” the issue and informed relevant authorities.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice