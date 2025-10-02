Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Mooney, director of skills and training for the Energy Efficiency Association (EEA), made the remarks as he hosted a session sponsored by NOCN Group and Quantum Group on Bridging the Green Skills Gap.

According to a recent Government research briefing, it has been estimated that around 21.5 per cent of the tens of thousands of excess winter deaths the UK records each year are attributable to cold homes and 10 per cent to fuel poverty.

Labour has committed to a £13.2bn Warm Homes Plan which includes provision for retrofitting properties with energy-efficient upgrades such as insulation and low-carbon heating.

Tony Mooney of the Energy Efficiency Association was among the attendees at the North Green Skills Conference, Hull. Picture: John Clifton

Earlier this year, the Government also announced plans to train up to 18,000 workers to install heat pumps and fit solar panels and is working on developing retrofitting career apprenticeships but admitted there is a “growing skills gap” facing the field.

Mr Mooney said part of the issue is a knowledge gap about the potential opportunities.

“I was made very aware of that when I had 25 construction students in front of me at an employment fair. When I asked, ‘How many of you know what a retrofitter does?’ there was nothing.

“I said, ‘Let me tell you Rob the Retrofitter earns more than Bob the Builder and he saves people’s lives. The moment I said, ‘saves people’s lives’, they were interested, engaged and asked questions.

“I told them, if you have got a warmer house and are not paying so much for your energy, it can save your life and can certainly help you eat a bit better.”

He said the EEA has put together online resources to help people interested in working in the industry to understand more about jobs in the field of retrofitting.

Steve Thompson, director of skills for NOCN Group, said he has seen at first-hand the importance of developing interest in the jobs of the future at a young age.

He cited his involvement with a major offshore wind project in Cornwall. “They identified they needed 5,000 welders by 2030 and auto-electrical engineers. We started a roadshow going out to schools and what we did quite differently was invite the parents as well so they had the information and guidance too. The uptake was incredible.”

Farhana Sharmin, a lecturer in green skills and construction at The Sheffield College, added: “We should focus on two areas to include green skills in education. Firstly, the current workforce have transferable skills so we have to utilise that by upskilling them.

“We also have to incorporate recycling, using sustainability and the circular economy in the curriculum.”