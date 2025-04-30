North Green Skills Conference to be held in Hull for the first time

A Green Skills Conference designed to discuss the sustainable jobs of now and the future will take place in Hull later this year.

The event, organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, is to be held at the city’s Guildhall on September 24 between 9am and 3pm.

It is the first time the Green Skills Conference has come to the Yorkshire and Humber region, having previously been held in Manchester and Newcastle.

Event partners include Future Humber and Hull City Council, with keynote sponsors being NOCN Group and Skills Bootcamps Hull and East Riding.

Decarbonising the Humber is vital to the UK’s net zero ambitions, with the industry-heavy region generating 20 per cent of the UK’s total electricity, creating one-third of the UK’s refinery products and being the location for the importation of around one-fifth of all gas into the country.

Among the topics due to be discussed at the event are the future of green skills in the north; the barriers to filling the green skills gap; delivering a regional strategy for job and how education and training needs to evolve. There will also be a presentation from young people on the future of the North and what they want to see happening.

A spokesperson for sponsor NOCN said: "Now in our third year of supporting the Green Skills event, NOCN Group is proud to champion the development of sustainable workforces and a green economy.

"With a strong heritage in vocational education, we empower learners, centres, and employers to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce—placing environmental sustainability at the heart of what we do. Our mission remains clear: to transform lives, society, and economies through impactful, future-fit learning.

Skills Bootcamps are featured in the North Green Skills Conference to highlight our expanding role in green skills training. With more courses being developed in the sector, we equip adults with the expertise needed for low-carbon careers, supporting regional sustainability, workforce growth, and the transition to a greener economy."

A National World spokesperson said: “"The race to a net-zero economy relies on the jobs we do and the skills we need. It is now more important than ever for all industries to support in reskilling the job market to meet this growing demand.

"The conference will bring together politicians, business leaders, academics and media from a cross section of sectors. Speakers and attendees will debate the challenges the North of England face and discuss the best way forward to achieve our shared goals. Sustainability in the UK has never been more important.

"It is time for all sectors to come together to discuss the skills we need to get our economy back on track."

An early bird ticket offer for the event is running until the end of June, visit www.northgreenskills.co.uk