The new store will be set across four floors and will feature designer collections in departments including furniture, ceramics, fragrances, kitchenware, lighting, accessories, skin care.

North Home first began as an online venture before founders Kamil Wangin and Simon Hawkins opened a temporary pop-up store in Victoria Gate in 2020. After “huge success and customer demand”, the firm’s first bricks and mortar shop quickly followed on Vicar Lane in 2021.

The pair said the shop was Inspired by the “minimalist yet warm” aesthetic of Scandinavian homes, with designers selected and collections curated to bring “joy and comfort”.

North Home is set to open a new concept store in Leeds Victoria Quarter. Photo by Jo Ritchie

Mr Wangin said: “It’s been an exciting few years for us and we are absolutely thrilled to be expanding North Home and taking over such a spectacular space in Leeds’s most iconic shopping location.

“We are a fully independent business and have always had a long-term vision to create something unique for our customers. Thanks to the incredible support we’ve had since we first launched North Home we felt the time was right to take things to the next level and give Leeds a homewares store like no other.

“We want to be a one stop shop for unique pieces and give customers a shopping experience that stands out from the rest. We can’t wait to reveal all in the coming weeks.”

North Home has partnered with commercial interior design specialist Design Tonic on the new store, which the company said will incorporate heritage features and contemporary styling.

Construction and fit out is underway and the store is expected to open later this autumn

As well as opening in a new larger space, North Home will be expanding its current offer with the addition of a gourmet food hall and bar area.