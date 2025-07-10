North 'on brink of something special' as cross-party mayors collaborate, says RTC North boss

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Ollivere, Chief Executive of RTC North, has praised the concept of the cross-party Great North organisation of Northern mayors as a way of supporting the region.

Mayors in the Great North organisation say it has already identified £118bn of investment opportunities in Northern England.

Mr Ollivere said: “Looking to the future, I believe the North is on the brink of something special.

Jamie Ollivere, Chief Executive of RTC North. Picture: Ian McClelland.

"As more powers are devolved, we’re better placed than ever to solve local challenges with local solutions. We’re already seeing momentum around The Great North collaboration and RTC is committed to helping that vision become a reality.

“Our ambition is clear: help more businesses break through to the next level.

"That means more micros scaling into viable SMEs, more confident leaders making informed decisions, and more inclusive prosperity rooted in the North.”

It comes as RTC North published a 2024/25 annual review which said the organisation has supported 1,650 businesses to innovate, 684 to grow and a further 931 to improve their competitiveness.

Mr Ollivere said: “This has been a year of delivery, growth, and real impact. We’ve helped manufacturers improve productivity, supported startups on their innovation journey, and worked across the education system to build long-term skills pipelines.

"Our message to the North is clear, the best is yet to come.”

He added: “The North has unique strengths – in energy, engineering, life sciences – and we’re seeing growing appetite for collaboration. If we can harness this, the potential for ‘The Great North’ is enormous. RTC will be right there helping businesses break through to the next level.”

It follows RTC North recently delivering the three-day STEMFest event to the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The event in Bradford welcomed approximately 3,000 schoolchildren, offering an immersive and hands-on exhibition featuring over 50 exhibitors.

Mr Ollivere said the event builds on Government ambitions to put technological innovation and the industries of the future at the heart of the UK economy.