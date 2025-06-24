Hundreds of people celebrated the achievements of North Yorkshire’s apprentices at a special awards night..

The North Yorkshire Apprenticeships Award, organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company, took place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate and were hosted by radio and LUTV presenter Rich Williams.

A total of 14 awards were presented across different categories to celebrate the work of apprentices, mentors and the companies and organisations which employ and train them.

The event’s sponsors included Align Property Services, Derwent Training, Made Smarter Yorkshire, Cedar Court Hotels and the Yorkshire & Humber Ambassador Apprenticeship Network, with money being raised on the night for charity partner Aphasia Support.

Winners celebrate at the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025. Picture: Dean Atkins

The Intermediate Apprentice of the Year award went to Elizabeth Lewin of Yorebridge House, while the Advanced Apprentice of the Year prize was given to Lily Mercer of North Yorkshire Council.

Higher Apprentice of the Year went to Jessica Wells of Anglo American, while the Degree Apprentice of the Year category was won by Jonathan Day of DSSR Ltd Consulting Engineers.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year went to Kieran Wade of Merlin Entertainments, with the Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year accolade going to Niamh Brodigan of Portakabin Ltd.

The Construction Apprentice of the Year Award was handed to Zeb Adjei, also of Portakabin Ltd.

The Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award was won by Christopher Cole, from Leeds City Council and Askham Bryan College.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year Award went to Alex Sim of Anglo American with Mentor of the Year being awarded to James Weets from Martin and Gerard Electrical Contractor.

The Apprentice Ambassador category was won by Sophie Shotton of Yorebridge House, with SME Employer of the Year going to Align Property Partners.

Managing director of Align, Ron Walton said after the event: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, and I’d like to congratulate all the team who deserve this recognition.

“People have always been at the heart of everything we do, and over the years, we’ve developed a track record of investing in young people and creating a working environment where our employees can grow and thrive.

“Our apprentices bring so much to the company and it’s always very special to see talented young people come in, hone their skills, and reach their potential.

“We will continue to ensure there is a clear pathway for students to learn here at Align, so that they can hone their skills and make a real, positive difference in their communities.”

The Large Employer of the Year went to Fera Science, while the Training Provider/Programme of the Year category was won by North Yorkshire Council.