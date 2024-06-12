North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Judges praise inspirational entries for York event
The event, which is organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, is taking place at the Radisson Hotel York.
The headline sponsor of the event is headline sponsor is Occupational Awards Limited, whose chief executive Jan Richardson-Wilde was among the judging panel.
She said: “I was really impressed at the range of applications and the diversity of the experience of the apprentices and companies that applied.
"Judging was even more difficult than last year with rich insight into the valuable life changing experience doing an apprenticeship can bring to people and how it can support them with growth through their job role, career and in their personal life.
"I am really looking forward to meeting all of those shortlisted on the night.”
Jill Coyle, co-chair of the Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network and apprenticeship manager for Nestlé UK, was another judge.
She said: “Judging apprentice awards is always an inspiring and humbling privilege and brings a smile to my face.
"Individuals and their characters come to life as you read about their apprenticeship experiences and each year, determining winners and highly commended awards gets tougher and tougher.
"As a judge, I wouldn’t want it any other way as it underlines the commitment and determination of people to succeed in their chosen career.
“I congratulate each and every apprentice and encourage them to join our Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network to raise awareness with others about the opportunities which apprenticeships offer.”
Adrian O’Neill, Skills Specialist for the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, was the third judge.
He said: "It was an honour to judge this year's competition. I found the standard was incredibly high, with some truly inspirational stories.
"It became clear to me, whilst reading them, that the future is very bright. Huge congratulations to everyone from me. "
Those nominated are:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Abbie Newsam - York College
Cameron McNicoll - Cedar Barn Farm shop
Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery
Garent Jenkinson - Askham Bryan College
Ellie Pilbrow - Askham Bryan College
Mark Curran - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Matthew Bowes- S & G M Clements Ltd
Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery
Harrison Blackham - Houghtons of York
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Rebecca Maxwell-Warrior - Labcorp
James Bray - Nestle
Oliver Bell - Nestle
Ben Bell - Yorebridge House
Amelia Headley - Ardent Financial Planning
Large Business Employer of the Year
North Yorkshire Council - Training and Learning Solutions
ZIGUP
Labcorp
Drax
Mentor of the Year
Leanne Turner - Labcorp
Robert Ramsay Gosling-Kennedy-Labcorp
Susie Hoyland- York St John University
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Oliver Evers - Deep Sea Electronics
Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery
Sam Ellis – Askham Bryan College
Lucy Austin – Heineken
David Connelly - Drax
James MacLeod - DSSR Consulting Engineers
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Joshua Smith - The Tow Bar Cayton Bay
Amy Robinson - York St John University
Robert Ramsay Golsling-Kennedy – Labcorp
Harry King, Cybersecurity Apprentice - Anglo American.
Paul Vitty, Cybersecurity apprentice – Anglo American
Alfie Armitage, Cybersecurity Apprentice – Anglo American
Amelia Headley - Ardent Financial Planning
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Ashleigh Marks - Labcorp
Ryan Simmons - GXO
Eleanor Lee – GSSArchitecture
Lucy Austin - Heineken
Oliver McNee - Labcorp
Vicki Wainwright - Drax
Jack Train - Labcorp
Sophie Shotton - Yorebridge House
Agricultural Apprentice of the Year
Will Edkins - Askham Bryan College
Tara Patchett - Askham Bryan College
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
York College
Heart of Yorkshire Education Group - Apprenticeships Team
Springfield Training
York St John University
SME Employer of the Year
North York Moors National Park Authority
Yorebridge House
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Paul Vitty, Cybersecurity apprentice at Anglo American
Alfie Armitage, Cybersecurity apprentice at Anglo American
Harry King, Cybersecurity apprentice at Anglo American
Diversity & Inclusion Programme
TO BE ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year
TO BE ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT
