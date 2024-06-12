North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Judges praise inspirational entries for York event

Judges have praised the inspiring entries they have received for the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards ahead of Thursday’s event.

The event, which is organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, is taking place at the Radisson Hotel York.

The headline sponsor of the event is headline sponsor is Occupational Awards Limited, whose chief executive Jan Richardson-Wilde was among the judging panel.

She said: “I was really impressed at the range of applications and the diversity of the experience of the apprentices and companies that applied.

Jan Richardson-Wilde at the 2023 awards. Picture Gerard Binks

"Judging was even more difficult than last year with rich insight into the valuable life changing experience doing an apprenticeship can bring to people and how it can support them with growth through their job role, career and in their personal life.

"I am really looking forward to meeting all of those shortlisted on the night.”

Jill Coyle, co-chair of the Yorkshire and Humber Apprentice Ambassador Network and apprenticeship manager for Nestlé UK, was another judge.

She said: “Judging apprentice awards is always an inspiring and humbling privilege and brings a smile to my face.

"Individuals and their characters come to life as you read about their apprenticeship experiences and each year, determining winners and highly commended awards gets tougher and tougher.

"As a judge, I wouldn’t want it any other way as it underlines the commitment and determination of people to succeed in their chosen career.

“I congratulate each and every apprentice and encourage them to join our Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network to raise awareness with others about the opportunities which apprenticeships offer.”

Adrian O’Neill, Skills Specialist for the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, was the third judge.

He said: "It was an honour to judge this year's competition. I found the standard was incredibly high, with some truly inspirational stories.

"It became clear to me, whilst reading them, that the future is very bright. Huge congratulations to everyone from me. "

Those nominated are:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Abbie Newsam - York College

Cameron McNicoll - Cedar Barn Farm shop

Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery

Garent Jenkinson - Askham Bryan College

Ellie Pilbrow - Askham Bryan College

Mark Curran - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Matthew Bowes- S & G M Clements Ltd

Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery

Harrison Blackham - Houghtons of York

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Rebecca Maxwell-Warrior - Labcorp

James Bray - Nestle

Oliver Bell - Nestle

Ben Bell - Yorebridge House

Amelia Headley - Ardent Financial Planning

Large Business Employer of the Year

North Yorkshire Council - Training and Learning Solutions

ZIGUP

Labcorp

Drax

Mentor of the Year

Leanne Turner - Labcorp

Robert Ramsay Gosling-Kennedy-Labcorp

Susie Hoyland- York St John University

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Oliver Evers - Deep Sea Electronics

Harrison Ward – James Wilding Joinery

Sam Ellis – Askham Bryan College

Lucy Austin – Heineken

David Connelly - Drax

James MacLeod - DSSR Consulting Engineers

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Joshua Smith - The Tow Bar Cayton Bay

Amy Robinson - York St John University

Robert Ramsay Golsling-Kennedy – Labcorp

Harry King, Cybersecurity Apprentice - Anglo American.

Paul Vitty, Cybersecurity apprentice – Anglo American

Alfie Armitage, Cybersecurity Apprentice – Anglo American

Amelia Headley - Ardent Financial Planning

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Ashleigh Marks - Labcorp

Ryan Simmons - GXO

Eleanor Lee – GSSArchitecture

Lucy Austin - Heineken

Oliver McNee - Labcorp

Vicki Wainwright - Drax

Jack Train - Labcorp

Sophie Shotton - Yorebridge House

Agricultural Apprentice of the Year

Will Edkins - Askham Bryan College

Tara Patchett - Askham Bryan College

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

York College

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group - Apprenticeships Team

Springfield Training

York St John University

SME Employer of the Year

North York Moors National Park Authority

Yorebridge House

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Paul Vitty, Cybersecurity apprentice at Anglo American

Alfie Armitage, Cybersecurity apprentice at Anglo American

Harry King, Cybersecurity apprentice at Anglo American

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

TO BE ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year