North Yorkshire Council planning committee backs Banks Homes’ Hambleton Residential development proposals

Plans for a new residential development in a North Yorkshire village have won the backing of North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee.

Housebuilder Banks Homes put forward development plans for a site to the east of Gateforth Lane in Hambleton, which had been identified as a site suitable for housing development in the now-withdrawn draft Selby Local Plan.

The development will include 62 high-quality private and affordable homes of different sizes and types, including ten bungalows, with new wildlife habitats and areas of public open space being created around the development to encourage and enhance local biodiversity.

And now, the members of North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee have been minded to approve Banks’ plans.

Hambleton is the first site to be brought forward in Yorkshire by Banks Homes, which was launched by family-owned developer the Banks Group in 2023 and which is now focusing on sites of all sizes across Yorkshire and North East England.

More than 30 jobs will be directly supported during the Hambleton development’s construction, with a further 45 jobs being indirectly supported.

A range of contract opportunities will also be made available to businesses in the surrounding area in line with Banks’ longstanding policy of using local suppliers wherever possible.

Kate Culverhouse, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “Having had a recommendation for approval from North Yorkshire Council’s expert planning officers for our Hambleton planning application, we’re very pleased that the members of the Council’s planning committee have been minded to follow this guidance.

“There is a clear and pressing need to increase the supply of quality homes in North Yorkshire and across the UK as a whole, both to ensure people have the housing options they need in the places they want to live and to support the wider UK economy’s future growth.

“Our high-quality Hambleton development will help to meet both these ambitions and is located in an area that is entirely suitable for the type of project we’ll now be taking forward.

“The provision of private and affordable homes will give more local people and families a greater opportunity to stay in the village, while the creation of new wildlife habitats and new areas of public open space around the development will encourage and enhance local biodiversity.

“We are grateful to all those who have expressed their support for our plans during the community consultation work we carried out and will continue to keep everyone informed as work progresses on this exciting project.”