West Marine will join the Twisted Marine group of companies and continue to scale its operations as part of the larger business.

Twisted founder Charles Fawcett says: “There are some excellent synergies between our two marine engineering businesses, which together will provide us with a wider client base and expanded capabilities across the south coast. The cultures within the two organisations are remarkably similar, which will ensure a smooth integration and enable us to quickly get on with scaling Twisted Marine further.

“West Marine Services is a second-generation engineering company, with significant engineering knowledge to bring to the Marine Services Group of the future. We very much look forward to welcoming the West Marine team to Twisted, and working together with them to create a centre of marine engineering excellence, firmly putting

Back row (left to right): Carl Davey, Chris Bailey, Andy Cabell Front Row (left to right): Joe Bullen, Jake Cronk, Roz Swaffer

Twisted Marine on the map as a household name in the marine industry.”

Twisted Marine said the acquisition would support its plans to grow its market presence in the marine sector and cement its growing reputation for building and enhancing power boats based on solid marine engineering foundations.

Twisted Marine is run by Fawcett and MD Jake Cronk, who joined the business following a successful career with the Mercedes AMG Formula 1 and Formula E teams.