North Yorkshire leather smith crowned Best New Young Entrepreneur in fourth accolade of the year

Stuart Coupland, owner of Osmotherly-based Coupland Leather, set the business up after facing redundancy in January 2020, turning a hobby into a thriving business just six weeks before the country went into lockdown.

Within 2022, Mr Coupland has been on Insider’s 42 under 42 list, crowned Leather products retailer of the year in the North East Prestige Awards, and won Best Men's Luxury Leather Goods and Accessories Retailer (North East) in the Northern Enterprise Awards.

Mr Coupland said: “It’s been another amazing year, and so exciting to be recognised on so many levels for everything we’ve done. I’m so grateful to all of our customers, our stockists, and to everyone who has supported me on this journey to get to where we are.”