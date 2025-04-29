North Yorkshire marketing agency helps locksmiths unlock potential

North Yorkshire digital marketing agency, Outrank, and the Master Locksmiths Association have partnered to make it easier for consumers to find trusted, professional locksmiths as home and business security concerns rise.

As demand for domestic and commercial security hits record highs, the UK locksmith industry is undergoing a transformation, and a new partnership between leading trade body Master Locksmiths Association (MLA) and digital growth agency Outrank is helping tradespeople capitalise on the opportunity.

Through this new affiliation, Outrank, based in Middlesbrough, will offer over 340 approved locksmiths throughout the UK exclusive, discounted access to tailored marketing services, including website development, search engine optimisation, customer review strategies, and training support, all designed to help locksmiths stand out and win more local work.

With the UK security market now valued at £2.2 billion and rising, locksmiths are no longer just key cutters and emergency responders. Today’s professionals are also installing smart locks, advising on access control, and integrating home automation systems, and customers increasingly expect fast, digital-first services.

Emma Allen, Group Marketing Officer at the MLA, comments: “Locksmithing has always been a skilled profession, but the trade is evolving fast with the rise of new technology and smarter security solutions. Today’s customers want more than emergency callouts, they’re actively looking online to explore services and find the right professional for their needs. Outrank has a proven track record of helping other trade sectors grow through smart SEO, lead generation, and reputation-building strategies, and now is the perfect time for the locksmith industry to benefit from that expertise.”

The partnership couldn’t come at a more crucial time. Break-ins and opportunistic thefts remain a concern across UK regions, with the Office for National Statistics reporting a 6% rise in residential burglary in the past 12 months. This is fuelling demand not only for reactive locksmith services, but also preventative solutions such as high-security lock upgrades, intercoms and digital access control.

Meanwhile, a surge in DIY smart lock installs is prompting many customers to seek qualified professionals who can correct or advise on setups, especially following warnings from consumer watchdogs about poor-quality imports and faulty online-purchased devices.

That’s where the MLA and its network of vetted locksmiths come in, and with Outrank’s support, those professionals can now compete more effectively in the online space, where most customers begin their search.

Locksmiths (left) learn new digital marketing skills from Outrank experts (right)

Stephen Robinson, founder of Outrank, says: “We’re seeing massive interest from locksmiths looking to modernise. This partnership is about giving them the tools, visibility, and confidence to grow their business and meet today’s digital expectations head-on.”