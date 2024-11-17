North Yorkshire Moors Railway eyes new partnership to boost apprenticeship programme

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NYMR is exploring how it can best work with the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) with an aim of enhancing skills, training, and equipment provision for the railway’s mechanical operations

This week, senior representatives from both organisations met at NYMR’s Motive Power Depot (MPD) in Grosmont to identify opportunities for collaboration, particularly in training and potential equipment donations from the organisation's membership to support the NYMR’s ongoing efforts in preservation and engineering.

The ECITB is a government backed body that supports training and skills development in engineering and construction, and works closely with organisations and members to fund various training initiatives.

NYMR ECITB L-R Sam Cumbor, Mark Rae, Paul Middleton, Alan Neal, Vicky Edmond, Nick Simpson, Yvonne Day

Yvonne Day, Head of People at the NYMR, said, “Having worked with the ECITB for nearly three decades in previous roles, I know first-hand the incredible impact that they can have on developing engineering skills.

"We’re looking forward to exploring how this collaboration can benefit the NYMR’s team and help us to continue our work in preserving our rich railway heritage.”

Alan Neale, Regional Operations Manager (North) at the ECITB, added: “We’re really excited to look at how we can build this relationship and links between the NYMR and the companies we work with in the industry.

"From there we can support all the amazing things that the railway is doing by using our connections in engineering and construction.”

Mark Rae, North-East Relationship Manager at the ECITB, said, “The NYMR really is a hidden gem, and we will endeavour to inform our engineering construction industry companies about the work carried out here.

"It would be ideal if some of our companies could visit to see it first-hand and possibly support the aims and objectives of the railway. From now we’ll be facilitating links to encourage this happen, and that’s a really exciting step.”