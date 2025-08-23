North Yorkshire Moors Railway to rely more on volunteers as financial challenges revealed

North Yorkshire Moors Railway is planning to rely more on volunteers and less on paid staff as it faces ongoing financial challenges amidst falling visitor numbers.

The steam railway visitor attraction which runs along an 18-mile line through the Moors is also seeking to “change the demographic” of its existing volunteer base to make its helpers “more varied in age and more diverse”.

Details have been revealed in recently-published accounts from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway Trust covering the year to February which said the organisation has been through a “perfect storm of post Covid impacts, cost increases, the cost of living crisis and one-off events on and off the railway conspiring to test staff and volunteers”.

The organisation, which is a not-for-profit charity, has already made job cuts as part of a £400,000 cost savings programme, reduced its running days and axed an annual pass scheme which allowed ticketholders to return for free for 12 months.

Staff numbers have been cut from 119 to 104, while the trust has more than 1,100 registered volunteers.

The trust is due to publish a new strategic plan later this year but its accounts state that success for the current year will include “a transition away from a dependence on paid staff towards greater use of volunteers where this is achievable: we need to change the demographic of our existing volunteer base to be both more varied in age and more diverse to reflect the communities on whom we draw”.

Chief executive Laura Strangeway told The Yorkshire Post: “There is no change of policy or objective - it is always the case that if we can use a volunteer we will.

“We are currently assessing the skillsets of volunteers and assessing what skills we will need in the future, and we will be advertising for specific volunteer roles and asking for specific skills.

“Due to the current challenging economic times for heritage railways, we are having to adapt our plans at a rapid pace, and part of this is looking to reduce costs - and working with volunteers can sometimes achieve that where appropriate. As any post or role becomes vacant, we will often look to see if there is a volunteer angle and this is not a change in our approach.”

The trust is also targeting increased visitor numbers and a “more sustainable financial situation”.

While the trust posted a surplus of £728,028 for the year, more than £1m of its £9.8m revenue related to donations tied to specific projects with a £113,000 loss recorded for unrestricted income able to be spent in any area.

Income from the railway was down from £4.7m the previous year to £4.3m.

NMYR Plc, a subsidiary company responsible for operating the railway, posted a loss of £278,869, following on from a £633,118 loss the year before.

The trust’s accounts said ticket revenue had unexpectedly fallen despite fares rising by 10 per cent.

The report said: “It had been hoped that 2024- 2025 would be the year we turned the corner. That was not to be. The reality of the year has been a decline in visitor numbers, consistent with much of UK tourism.”

The report added the “resilient” organisation would be publishing a new long-term plan in late 2025. “With the support of staff, volunteers and our members and supporters, the NYMR can continue to offer its unique experiences to new generations in the years to come.”