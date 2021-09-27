North Yorkshire Water Park opens event hire space named after 251 Squadron

The space is named after the First World War Royal Flying Corps airfield on the estate that was used by the 251 Squadron.

David Steel, chief executive of the Dawnay Estate, said: “It’s very exciting to launch this new offering and with a rightful nod to the war heroes who were stationed on this land over a century ago.

“The 251 Events Room is adorned with more information about the history of the Royal Flying Corps who were stationed here, and why the use of the land was so crucial in the war effort.

The 251 Events Room.

“For us, it’s another opportunity to bring people to Wykeham and the North Yorkshire Water Park to enjoy everything the site has to offer – whether it’s a party, meeting or a team building day, we have everything you need to make it a day to remember.”

