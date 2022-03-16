Northcoders announces partnerships and expands work with Leeds-based BJSS

Northcoders is also expanding its work with Leeds-based BJSS to offer ten SMEs in the UK the chance to enrol one of their employees onto a course that will improve their digital skills and lead to a Level 4 qualification in software development at no cost to the firm or the individual.

Northcoders TechEd will be delivering its ReSkill programme for holiday retailer On the Beach and personalised greeting cards and gifts retailer Moonpig.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Existing employees of both companies will take the course, which is aimed at those with little or no prior coding experience and designed to turn anyone with the right aptitude into a fully trained, project-ready developer.

Amy Wild, chief commercial officer at Northcoders, says “these announcements are a fantastic start to 2022".

Amy Wild, chief commercial officer at Northcoders, said: “These announcements are a fantastic start to 2022 as Moonpig, On the Beach and BJSS are all leaders in their respective sectors.

“We are delighted to support our partners’ growth ambitions by reskilling their current teams, by giving their employees the ability to change career paths and the attributes required to be a software developer.”

ReSkill is ideal for employees who want to stay with their current employer but change their career direction into coding and for businesses that want to either retain talented people whose roles are no longer needed or increase their in-house tech resource.

Northcoders is also working with BJSS, the technology and engineering consultancy, to find 10 UK SMEs who want to improve an employee’s digital skills at no cost.

BJSS will fund the placements, which again will be on the ReSkill programme, using its apprenticeship levy-transfer.

The Government allows companies to transfer unused apprenticeship funds to other employers to pay for the training and assessment cost of apprenticeships agreed with the receiving employer.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you