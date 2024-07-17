Northcoders boss 'excited for future' as revenues rise at Leeds technology training firm

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a trading update for the six months ending June 30, Northcoders said record demand for its services contributed to revenues reaching £4.4m – up from £3.5m in the same period last year.

It said revenue growth was driven by “further brand expansion across the UK as well as continued robust underlying demand for Northcoders’ technology training services”.

It also more than doubled the number of applicants to its training bootcamp division from outside England to 127 from a previous 53, while also recording a 25 per cent increase in graduate placements.

Chris Hill has hailed Northcoders' progress in its latest trading update

The company’s corporate solutions division has been rebranded as COUNTER and has started three pilot contracts with a UK high street building society, a UK investment administrator listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and a global banking firm.

The company said the second half of the year has started well, thanks in part to its largest ever £10 million Department for Education contract

Chris Hill, CEO of Northcoders, said: "We are really pleased with our performance in the first half of 2024 and achieving this is testament to our strategic initiatives and the hard work of our ambitious team.

"The entrepreneurial culture runs top to bottom at Northcoders and the proactivity within our teams is driving future success. The successful rebranding of our Corporate Solutions division to COUNTER is an important step forward for our challenger brand, and we are confident that the growing reputation of Northcoders’ quality technology training across the UK will support future growth for the division.