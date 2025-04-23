Northcoders reports record £8.8m revenue and 34 per cent jump in gross profit

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2024, Northcoder’s group revenue increased by 24 per cent to £8.8m, which the company said was driven by continued success in diversifying revenues and rolling out new courses in high growth areas. Gross profit also increased by 34 per cent to £5.9m.

Northcoders offers tuition across a broad range of digital areas including software development, data engineering and cloud engineering to individual and corporate customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2015, the group’s business model operates a hybrid structure with a flagship site in Manchester and other sites in Leeds, Birmingham and Newcastle.

Northcoders, the technology training group, has announced its final results for the year ended December 31 2024. (Photo supplied by Northcoders)

The number of people trained over the year increased to 3,976 from 2,852 the year before. Chris Hill, the chief executive of Northcoders, said the record results were a testament to Northcoders' growing national reputation as a leading provider of technology training.

He added: "Despite a challenging hiring market, we are successfully diversifying revenues and increasing profitability within the group.”

“Our growing curriculum of technology training courses, including in high demand areas like AI and Machine Learning, is supporting the inherent scalability of the Northcoders business model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the UK looks to address the digital skills gap to drive innovation and economic recovery, the role Northcoders plays in developing tomorrow’s technology talent has never been more important.

"By empowering individuals from all backgrounds to pursue careers in technology, we will more equitably and rapidly evolve the digital landscape.

"Looking ahead, FY25 (full year 2025) has started promisingly. Whilst macro-economic challenges remain in the short term, we continue to be confident that, as the market improves, our quality training solutions and strategy will drive value for our shareholders.”

In a statement to accompany the results, Northcoders said that, in the latter part of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, there had been a positive shift in corporate engagement, with more of the group’s hiring partners taking on junior engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Post period end three contracts have been won; two with Skipton Building Society and one with Manchester Airports Group.”

"On March 5, the group announced that it had successfully secured a new £1.5m debt finance agreement to support the next stage of growth.”

Northcoders also launched its new B2C (Business-to-Consumer) Training Bootcamp course focusing on AI and Machine Learning which will start in June.