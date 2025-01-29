Northcoders: Training provider hails 'year of progress' as digital skills gap set to drive demand

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which runs skills bootcamps which train people in coding, said that its trading had been “in line with market expectations” for the year ending December 31, reporting revenue of £8.8m, up 24 per cent on last year.

Northcoders said this had been driven by “increasing demand for digital training”.

Despite what the firm described as “wider macro-economic uncertainty”, the company saw enrolments in its training bootcamp division lift 15 percent to 1,339 in the year.

Chris Hill, CEO OF Northcoders.

Chris Hill, CEO and Founder of Northcoders, said: “We are pleased to report another year of significant progress for Northcoders, with our strategic investment into our products and infrastructure leading to a material increase in profitability in the period.

“Whilst conscious of the hiring challenges felt in the wider UK recruitment market, there continues to be a fundamental gap in digital skills which acts as a barrier to economic growth and, as such, we remain confident in the underlying demand for our services.”

The Government reported last year that the digital skills gap is estimated to cost the UK economy £63bn per year.

A Government report from 2021 found that 46 per cent of businesses had struggled to recruit for roles requiring “hard data skills”, and that half of all workers surveyed had not received any data skills training in the previous two years.

Northcoders said that due to the changes to employer’s National Insurance contributions announced in the Autumn Budget, it expects to see £0.15m of additional costs in 2025. As a result, the firm said it had taken actions to “streamline” the business in the final quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, which would to some extent protect its profitability in the year ahead.

Northcoders said its training programmes across software development, data engineering and cloud engineering had fuelled further expansion across the UK last year, “helping to address the ongoing national digital skills shortage.

Northcoders also said it had seen further momentum in its new consultancy brand, Counter.

The firm said that its initial pilot contracts were “progressing well”, adding that discussions regarding the commercial terms of renewals was now underway

Counter also secured a full contract with a large airport group, adding that its pipeline for future sales opportunities was “growing”.