Northern Building Plastics opens fifth depot in ambitious nationwide roll-out

Northern Building Plastics (NBP) – the BGF-backed distributor of high-quality, low maintenance building products – has opened its fifth super depot in the South East of England, as part of an ambitious nationwide roll-out.

NBP has grown rapidly since being established in 2010, with a unique operating model and high levels of customer service. Since receiving investment in 2021 from BGF – one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland – NBP has extended its geographical footprint by adding to depots in Leeds and Bolton. The latest 25,000 sq. ft. site in Hemel Hempstead, its first site in the south of England, follows the opening of super depots in Birtley and Hinckley.

The extensive warehouse network is part of an ambitious growth plan to export beyond the company’s home region of Yorkshire, securing a national presence in the building products market.

Judah Wilson, co-founder and CEO at Northern Building Plastics, commented: “The opening of our fifth super depot in Hemel Hempstead is another piece of a four-year jigsaw that began following the injection of significant growth capital from BGF.

Judah Wilson, co-founder and CEO at Northern Building Plastics (right) and Depot Manager, Aaron Baldeo, who joined NBP as the first of the new jobs created by this expansion.

“Through added value support and investment from BGF, as well as the appointment of key individuals, we have been able to deliver against that strategic plan. Not only does this provide us with coverage right across the UK, creating vital capacity to meet increasing demand, more importantly, it enables us to provide a faster, streamlined and more efficient service to our customers.

“By putting the high volumes of product in the right locations, it means customers receive products exactly when they need them on-time and in-full, in a hassle-free way. This has, and will always be our number one priority as we strive for further growth.”

The opening of Northern Building Plastics’ fifth super depot provides the company with the capacity to deliver £60 million of building products each year from its full range of 10,000 items, delivering nationwide through its own 60+ fleet of specialist vehicles.

Jill Williams, partner at BGF, said: “Northern Building Plastics is an excellent example of a national distributor – a successful regional business that has extended out across the UK by focusing on key growth dynamics, namely understanding what the customer wants and delivering an exceptional service, offering a strong product suite, creating robust distribution channels and building a proven business model that enables the team to roll-out across multiple regions.

“While this is another part of an ambitious four-year plan, the growth story for Northern Building Plastics continues at pace, and we’re delighted to be on this exciting journey with them as they look to drive further growth and extend their presence in other key locations.”