Northern businesses can lead the way on path to net zero - here's how: Mark Burton

The recent report from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP) serves as more than just a set of guidelines; it’s a strategic playbook for Northern businesses aiming to transition to a sustainable future. The report offers a clear, actionable roadmap to turn those targets into reality.

The report underscores the scale of opportunity available by highlighting a remarkable increase in the amount of foreign investment in renewable energy projects – from $6.95 billion between 2012 and 2016 to $20.25 billion from 2017 to 2021.

Yet, the transition isn’t without its hurdles.

Mark Burton at Lloyds Bank

Embracing renewable energy and energy-efficient practices can seem daunting, but the benefits – reduced energy costs, enhanced productivity, and significant contributions to sustainability – far outweigh the challenges.

South Yorkshire produces some of the largest and most technologically advanced steel components in the world. The NPP report, however, clearly highlights that if we are to stay at the cutting edge of this kind of manufacturing, we must maximise the efforts to cut carbon emissions and adapt our processes in a way that realises the potential to address, rather than increase, regional disparities in economic impact and opportunities.

This broader shift is already being reflected in local businesses. At Lloyds Bank, we’re committed to supporting these changes and helping local firms invest in a more sustainable future. One recent example is Leeds-based manufacturer, Kingfisher Lubrication.

The business installed an advanced solar PV system, which now powers 30 per cent of its production with clean energy. This move not only cuts its energy costs but also sets a high standard for others in the industry.

We also offer discounted lending for projects including solar panel installation via the Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI). CGFI can make it easier and more cost-effective for companies to invest in sustainable technologies and benefit from embracing new sustainable opportunities.

Above adding entirely new technology, upgrading to energy-efficient machinery is another essential step. The NPP report highlights how new, energy-efficient equipment can significantly reduce emissions and boost operational efficiency.

To ease the financial strain of such upgrades, businesses can explore government grants and incentives, and of course, our CGFI.

A good example of large-scale change is in the built environment. At Lloyds Bank, we’re one of the largest funders of the UK housebuilding sector and we’re committed to expanding the availability and affordability of sustainable housing.

The built environment accounts for around 16 per cent of CO2 emissions in the UK, so decarbonisation of homes, new and existing, will be essential in the UK’s transition.

Above our CGFI support to help housebuilders introduce sustainable measures, we’ve also recently announced that we’ll redevelop our decommissioned data centres and former office sites into new social housing projects. Subject to planning, the first redevelopment in Pudsey will create up to 80 new properties that will help to increase the supply of good, affordable homes.

The transition to net zero is undoubtedly complex, but it also offers many rewards. By embracing the recommendations from the ‘Net Zero by 2050’ report and taking practical steps – such as investing in renewable energy, upgrading machinery, fostering a culture of sustainability, and engaging in decarbonisation projects – businesses in the North of England can play a pivotal role in reaching our sustainability goals.

Let’s take the steps needed today to build a more sustainable future tomorrow, together.