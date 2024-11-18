Northern Gritstone leads £4m investment into digital x-ray specialist Silveray

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Gritstone, which is chaired by the economist Lord Jim O’Neill, has announced a combined £4m seed extension investment into Silveray.

The investor consortium includes existing investors Northern Gritstone and ACF Investors and technology investors Empirical Ventures, Deeptech Labs, and Hamamatsu Ventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Since initial funding in 2023, Silveray has accelerated product development using its sensitive flexible material that converts x-rays into digital x-ray images at the point of use.

Northern Gritstone, the investment company focused on science and technology businesses in the North of England and chaired by Lord Jim O’Neill has announced a combined £4 million seed extension investment into Silveray. (Photo supplied by Northern Gritstone)

"The seed round will enable the company to complete development of its first product ready to launch in 2025 to industrial users of radiographic film.”

“Digital images generated at the point of use save time and money compared with traditional radiographic film.

"Silveray’s flexible detectors can also be wrapped around pipes and fed into tight spaces to check for corrosion and weld defects unlike existing rigid digital flat panel detectors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “Silveray plans at a later stage to apply its material to healthcare where a flexible mammography detector, for example, could be shaped around the breast without the need for uncomfortable compression.”

Founded at the University of Surrey in 2018 by Professor Ravi Silva, Silveray moved to Greater Manchester in 2022. The company has worked closely with X-ray specialists at the University of Manchester to develop its direct conversion detectors.

Duncan Johnson, the chief executive of Northern Gritstone, said: “The progress made by the Silveray team since our initial investment in 2023 has been phenomenal.

"Dan Cathie and his team have the enviable combination of innovation and entrepreneurialism having developed a novel digital x-ray solution with numerous applications which are already disrupting the analogue x-ray market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to continue our support of Silveray as it builds its commercial traction, helping the team on its path to success.”

Dan Cathie the chief executive of Silveray said: “Silveray’s initial goal is to digitise radiographic film, so that radiographers are no longer restricted to exposing, developing, viewing, and storing film.

"Early customer engagement means we are confident of becoming revenue generating in 2025 and Northern Gritstone’s investment will help us achieve that.”

Katsuhiro Kobayashi, CEO of Hamamatsu Ventures Japan said: “Silveray’s novel nanoparticle-based direct X-ray conversion material could completely disrupt x-ray imaging markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to our strategic collaboration with Silveray and sharing our industry expertise to accelerate their growth.”

Northern Gritstone was established to support the commercialisation of science and IP (intellectual property) rich businesses originating from the universities of Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield alongside funding the development of similar businesses based across the North of England.