Northern Gritstone leads £4m seed investment into robotics software company BOW

Northern Gritstone, the investment business focused on science and technology businesses in the North of England, has announced a combined £4m seed round investment into BOW. Northern Gritstone is joined by co-investors Finance Yorkshire, and NPIF II – Praetura Equity Finance, which is managed by Praetura as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II.

Originally spun-out from the University of Sheffield in 2020, BOW (Bettering our Worlds) offers a software platform that handles the complexities of robotics and allows developers to focus on innovation instead of technical challenges.

Last month, the company announced that Raspberry-Pi Co-founder Liz Upton had joined the company as chair of the board. BOW is working with software development houses and research and development teams.

The team behind BOW (Left) Daniel Camilleri CTO is pictured with Nick Thompson CEO. (Photo supplied on behalf of BOW)

A spokesman said the seed investment will be used to fund developments in BOW and build the team.

Duncan Johnson, the CEO of Northern Gritstone, said: “Northern Gritstone is delighted to support BOW’s team, who once again demonstrate that world-leading technology businesses are being created in the North of England.

"BOW’s groundbreaking robotics platform is a perfect example of innovation in the region born out of the University of Sheffield’s world-class academic research”

Nick Thompson, CEO of BOW, said: “The robotics market is growing fast, but that growth would be higher if the tremendous cost and complexity of programming robots were reduced.

"Robotics has an almost unlimited potential to help humanity solve global challenges, but the world simply can’t afford to wait for robotics to standardise around a single operating system and coding language.

"BOW’s universal software platform solves this intractable problem by enabling any software developer to programme various types of robots using the coding language of their choice.”

He said the £4m will be used to build on the company’s strong commercial traction to date, expand its team and accelerate product development.

Daniel Camilleri, CTO and founder of BOW said, “This investment is a defining moment for BOW. It not only validates our vision but also underscores the growing demand for cross-platform compatibility in robotics software. By simplifying robotics programming, we’re opening the door for all developers—not just roboticists—to shape the future of robotics."

