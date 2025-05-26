Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every region of Yorkshire now has its own mayor after Reform’s Luke Campbell was elected this month for Hull and East Yorkshire, joining the three existing Labour mayors of Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and David Skaith in West, South and North Yorkshire respectively.

Under the Government’s “devolution revolution”’ plans, it is hoped that all areas of England will eventually have their own mayor and in places such as Cheshire and Warrington a new mayor is due to be elected next year.

Existing cross-party Northern mayors, including Conservative Ben Houchen who represents Teesside, have already formed a body called The Great North to work together. They say it has already identified £118bn of investment opportunities in Northern England.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post at the UKREiiF event in Leeds last week, Mr McMahon said devolution is vital to the nation’s economic growth.

"We have to reset the economy,” he said. "We are powering an economy in the UK that is not the sum of its parts. Large parts of our country are not achieving their potential and by some estimates that is £55bn a year. Because we have’t got economic growth being driven in all our regions equitably, we’re far too reliant on London and the South East. That means that we aren’t having the tax coming in that can fund public services in a sustainable way.”

Mr McMahon added: "Devolution definitely provides an opportunity for our regions to stand on their own two feet and champion their places and drive investment without being held back. Oliver, David and Tracy are all at different points in the journey but they are all making a huge impact and I’m sure they will collaborate with Luke to make sure the whole Yorkshire region benefits.

"But there’s a bigger prize that is this programme will see devolution across the whole of the North of England. The North of England moving as a pack, organising together working together across pan-regions can achieve a significant rebalance of political and economic power in this country. All of the country then benefits and we are more than the sum of our parts.”

There have been long-standing aspirations for The Humber to become a world-leading clean energy hub with attendant private sector investment and jobs but prior to being elected, Mr Campbell told The Yorkshire Post that net zero was "hype” and that Reform’s policy to tax renewable energy would “bring back oil and gas and drilling and stuff like that, which then would create more jobs or if not, just the same”.

When asked about how the Government would resolve policy clashes between it and mayors of different parties on issues like net zero, Mr McMahon said: “I haven’t met a single mayor that would turn down the creation of thousands of jobs for ideology. I’ve had introductory calls with the mayor and it is a good relationship and my expectation is it will continue to be a good relationship and that we will work in the interest of the local community.”

He said more generally between Government, mayors and councils that on “95 cent of issues” there will be agreement about what the priorities are for local communities and economies.