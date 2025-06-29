Northern Monk brewery cheered by progress 'on making the world a little better'
Leeds-based Northern Monk has published its first Impact Report, spotlighting a series of milestones in the past year in areas such as sustainability, environmental responsibility, employee wellbeing, and community investment.
Highlights include more than 80 per cent of waste being recycled or repurposed in support of the brewery’s zero waste to landfill ambition.
A total of £115,000 has been raised to date through its Faith in Futures Foundation, supporting 22 causes in total, including its long-term partnerships with Holbeck Together, Pyramid, and Restoring Hardknott Forest.
The company is working to become carbon zero in its direct operations by 2030 and also has ambitions to achieve B Corp certification; an independent verification that a company meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
Russell Bisset, Founder & Managing Director of Northern Monk, said: “When we started Northern Monk from a cellar in Bradford, our goal was simple: to brew great beer, build community, and leave the world a little better than we found it. This report marks real progress, from moving closer to carbon zero, to raising over £100,000 for community causes and building a more inclusive and purposeful workplace.
"We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and excited about what’s ahead.”
Ciaran Shier, Operations & Positive Impact Director of Northern Monk, said: “This report is a major milestone for Northern Monk.
"It brings together the work that’s been happening across every part of the business to reduce our environmental impact, support our people, and give back to the communities we’re part of.
“It’s a privilege to share the progress that’s been made, the impact we’ve had so far, and the future goals we’re committed to working towards.”
