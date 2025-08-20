Northern Monk: Brewery to open taproom in historic building in York

Brewery Northern Monk is to open a new taproom in York as part of its expansion strategy.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 20th Aug 2025, 07:12 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 07:35 BST

Based at 2–4 Little Stonegate, the taproom is Northern Monk’s first venue in York and follows the success of its sites in Leeds and Manchester.

A spokesman said: “Built at the turn of the 20th century, the Grade II listed building was most recently home to Gusto and Forage restaurants.

"Owned by landlords Stonegate 1434, it occupies a position just off Stonegate and was originally built as Waddington & Sons Piano Factory.

Brewery Northern Monk is to open a new taproom in York. It will be located at 2–4 Little Stonegate - Northern Monk’s first venue in the city - and follows the success of its established sites in Leeds and Manchester. (Photo supplied on behalf for Northern Monk)

"The historic space is now being sensitively transformed into a modern taproom while preserving its architectural features.

"The new venue will showcase Northern Monk’s full range of core and seasonal beers, along with small-batch specials and a rotating street food offer.

"Plans have been approved for seating spread over three floors, including a basement bar and upstairs dining area."

Stonegate 1434’s legal advice on the letting of the premises was led by Robert Hill, commercial property partner at Andrew Jackson Solicitors.

Jane Lockyer, consultant at Setfords Solicitors, acted for Northern Monk and James Ratcliffe, partner and head of commercial agency at Colenso Property, acted as agent on the transaction.

Chris Harrison, chief finance officer at Northern Monk, said: “York is a city full of culture, history, and a brilliant food and drink scene, it’s a perfect fit for us.

"Breathing new life into such a distinctive building, makes this a special project as we continue to grow the business."

